Matthews reups at MSNBC

Once MSNBC grabbed exclusive rights to talker Chris Matthews, the news

network locked him up to a long-term deal.

Matthews, host of Hardball with Chris Matthews, signed a new

seven-year deal with MSNBC Wednesday to continue his prime time show and anchor future

election coverage.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The contract runs through June 2009.

Hardball currently airs on both MSNBC and CNBC, but it moves full-time to

MSNBC July 15, when Phil Donahue's new talk show is slated to launch.

Donahue will run at 8 p.m., followed by Hardball at 9 p.m.

July 15 is also the date when NBC News' anchor of the future Brian Williams moves

his cable newscast over from MSNBC to sister network CNBC, where it will play at 7

p.m. and repeat at 10 p.m.