Matthews reups at MSNBC
Once MSNBC grabbed exclusive rights to talker Chris Matthews, the news
network locked him up to a long-term deal.
Matthews, host of Hardball with Chris Matthews, signed a new
seven-year deal with MSNBC Wednesday to continue his prime time show and anchor future
election coverage.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The contract runs through June 2009.
Hardball currently airs on both MSNBC and CNBC, but it moves full-time to
MSNBC July 15, when Phil Donahue's new talk show is slated to launch.
Donahue will run at 8 p.m., followed by Hardball at 9 p.m.
July 15 is also the date when NBC News' anchor of the future Brian Williams moves
his cable newscast over from MSNBC to sister network CNBC, where it will play at 7
p.m. and repeat at 10 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.