Matthews Proflies Eight for 2008

With the ink hardly dry on the ballots, Washington is already turning to the 2008 race, with Chris Matthews in hot pursuit.

Beginning Nov. 19, The Chris Matthews Show, the weekend, half-hour roundtable public affairs series produced by NBC News and syndicated by NBC Universal, is launching an eight-part series of profiles of potential candidates.

The lineup will be: ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R)--who last week declared he was exploring the possibility; Sen. John McCain (R-AZ); Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R); Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY); former Democratic vice presidential candidate John Edwards; Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill); Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del); and New Mexico Democratic Governor Bill Richardson.