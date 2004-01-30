Matthews Nabs Its Highest-Ever Ratings

NBC Enterprises’ The Chris Matthews Show earned its highest rating ever during the weekend of Jan. 24-25. The show’s preview of the New Hampshire primary garnered a 2.9 household rating, putting it ahead of ABC’s This Week (2.6), CBS’s Face the Nation (2.2) and Fox News Sunday (1.1).

Broadcasting from Bedford, N.H., Matthews featured popular syndicated columnist Dave Barry from the Miami Herald, Cambell Brown from NBC News, CNN’s Kelly Wallace and Time magazine’s Joe Klein.

Even with its strong ratings, Matthews was not king of the talking heads. NBC’s Meet the Press remained the leader of Sunday-morning political talk, garnering a 3.9. Meet the Press also focused on the New Hampshire primary with Democratic presidential candidate Gen. Wesley Clark, U.S. News & World Report’s Gloria Borger, The Washington Post’s David Broder, NBC’s Tom Brokaw and Ron Brownstein of CNN and the Los Angeles Times.