Matthews to Kick Off NATPE

For the second year in a row, Chris Matthews, host of NBC Enterprises’ The Chris Matthews Show, will take part in NATPE’s keynote session. This year Matthews will headline.

Matthews’ keynote speech, "Boss Tube Beats Out Boss Tweed: How the Electronic Media Took Over Electoral Politics," kicks off the show at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, at the Venetian Hotel’s C2K Showroom.

NATPE has added several other big names to its speaker roster as the show draws closer. Pat Croce, host of Sony’s new strip Pat Croce: Moving In, will join the Loose Cannons panel (Monday 9 a.m.), which also features King World’s Roger King, HDNet’s Mark Cuban, talk-show host Jerry Springer and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Norm Pattiz, chairman of the Middle East Committee for the U.S. Broadcasting Board of Governors and chairman of Westwood One, will be the guest of Variety’s Peter Bart and Mandalay Entertainment Group, during their "Coffee with …" panel on Tuesday at 9 a.m.