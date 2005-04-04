Matthews Clears 90%

The Chris Matthews Show from NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution is renewed in more than 90% of the country for 2005-2006, which will be its fourth season on the air, according to the distributor.

The syndicated half-hour show, which is produced by NBC News, has been renewed on the NBC owned stations as well as stations owned by Hearst-Argyle, Gannett, Scripps, Belo, Raycom and Young.

Season-to-date, the weekend half-hour public affairs show, is averaging a 2.1 Nielsen household rating. In the most recent February sweeps, the show averaged 1.08 million viewers, topping its Sunday public affairs shows This Week and Fox News Sunday, though behind Meet the Press and Face the Nation.