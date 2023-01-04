Matt Volk Hired By NESN As Chief Operating Officer
Exec had been senior VP at Audacy
NESN said it hired Matthew Volk as chief operating officer.
Volk, who had been senior VP of the sports division at Audacy, wlll report to NESN CEO Sean McGrail and oversee NESN’s programming, production, operations, creative services and public relations departments.
At Audacy, Volk oversaw the launch of 2400 Sports and the BetQL networks. Before Audacy, Volk was with NBC Sports Washington and ESPN.
He started his careers as an intern, then employees for the New England Patriots. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.