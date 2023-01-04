Matt Volk Hired By NESN As Chief Operating Officer

NESN said it hired Matthew Volk as chief operating officer.

Volk, who had been senior VP of the sports division at Audacy, wlll report to NESN CEO Sean McGrail and oversee NESN’s programming, production, operations, creative services and public relations departments.

At Audacy, Volk oversaw the launch of 2400 Sports and the BetQL networks. Before Audacy, Volk was with NBC Sports Washington and ESPN.

He started his careers as an intern, then employees for the New England Patriots. ■