Matt Pumo Named WCWG Greensboro GM

Matt Pumo, formerly vice president and general manager of LIN Media's WALA-WFNA Mobile, is the new vice president and general manager at WCWG Greensboro. WCWG is a CW affiliate in DMA No. 46, as is WFNA.

Pumo departed WALA-WFNA last August after almost five years of running the LIN stations in Alabama.

"Matt Pumo is one of the most creative general managers I have every worked with," says Dan Sullivan, CEO of Titan Broadcast Management. "His knowledge and expertise will be a great asset in the continued growth of WCWG-TV."