Matt Cooper On Reliable Sources

CNN’s Reliable Sources will feature an hour special edition Sunday, July 17, feauturing a reporter with a now-famous source (reliability not for us to judge).

That reporter is Time magazine correspondent Matt Cooper, who testified before a grand jury last week regarding his story on the leak of the name of CIA employee Valerie Plame. CNN and Time are both owned by Time Warner.

Cooper will discuss his experience and exposure of his source, one of the president’s top men, adviser Karl Rove, who last year told CNN that he did not leak Plame’s identity as a CIA operative, and still maintains he only passed on the info after getting it from a journalist.

The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward will also appear on the program to discuss the CIA leak investigation and his new book, Deep Throat, The Secret Man.

