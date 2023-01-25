Matt Borek Named Managing Director Of Scripps’ Florida 24 News Network

Matt Borek has been promoted to managing director of E.W. Scripps’ Florida 24 statewide news channel.

Borek, who has been with Scripps for 10 years, was most recently director of digital at WFTS-TV in Tampa.

As the network’s first managing director, Borek will oversee its brand, revenue and content.

“Matt has played a key role in building FL24 since it launched,” said Joe Naylor, vice president of emerging products for Scripps. “His experience building the product, combined with his deep understanding of the things that matter most to Florida communities, is a great win for FL24 audiences and partners.”

FL24 features reporting from Scripps’ stations in Miami, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee and Fort Myers.

Scripps recently formed a strategic partnership with Cox Media Group to incorporate news content from CMG’s stations in Orlando and Jacksonville into FL24’s coverage.

﻿“Florida is such a unique and beautiful state with hundreds of new people moving here daily. Whether you just moved here or lived here for years, Florida 24 Network covers the biggest stories impacting all of Florida,” said Borek. “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue my career with Scripps. In addition, I’m honored to lead and innovate a product designed for today’s world that is also built on our foundation of strong journalism.” ■