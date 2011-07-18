Matesi Named KKTV GM

KOLO Reno Vice President/General Manager Nick Matesi has been named vice president and GM at KKTV Colorado Springs. He starts August 1 and succeeds Tim Merritt.

Gray TV owns KKTV, a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 92.

Matesi's move was previously reported in the Colorado Springs Gazette, who said Matesi had been news director at KKTV from 2003 to 2008.

The Gazette also says Merritt is returning to his old employer, WHSV Harrisonburg, VA.