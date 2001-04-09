Masters ratings delayed
Tiger Woods won his second green jacket at The Masters Sunday, but Nielsen
Media Research couldn't keep up with the golfing phenom.
Nielsen delayed CBS Sports' Sunday final-round numbers, and they will come
out Tuesday morning.
CBS' Saturday results were available, and the network saw a ratings surge
from a year ago, averaging a 7.9 metered market average, according to Nielsen
preliminary figures. That was up 20 percent from CBS' Saturday coverage (6.6) in
2000.
USA Network's Thursday and Friday coverage of The Masters also posted gains
over its 2000 numbers. USA averaged a 2.9 household rating for both days, up 12
percent from a 2.6 a year ago. The cable network averaged 2.34 million
households for its two-day coverage.
