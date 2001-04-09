Masters ratings delayed

Tiger Woods won his second green jacket at The Masters Sunday, but Nielsen

Media Research couldn't keep up with the golfing phenom.

Nielsen delayed CBS Sports' Sunday final-round numbers, and they will come

out Tuesday morning.

CBS' Saturday results were available, and the network saw a ratings surge

from a year ago, averaging a 7.9 metered market average, according to Nielsen

preliminary figures. That was up 20 percent from CBS' Saturday coverage (6.6) in

2000.

USA Network's Thursday and Friday coverage of The Masters also posted gains

over its 2000 numbers. USA averaged a 2.9 household rating for both days, up 12

percent from a 2.6 a year ago. The cable network averaged 2.34 million

households for its two-day coverage.