Masters misses ratings swing

Are golf fans getting tired of seeing Tiger Woods win the Masters tournament?

Nielsen Media Research ratings for this past weekend's CBS coverage of the event seem to

suggest that it's a possibility.

CBS' coverage of the final two rounds (Saturday and Sunday) averaged an 8.8 household

rating and 19 share in the overnight markets, down 16 percent in rating from

last year's coverage, when Woods also won.

In 1997, the first time he won the event, the weekend rounds averaged a

12.8/27, which remains the record.