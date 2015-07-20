‘Masterpiece’ Seeking New National Sponsor

Masterpiece, the public TV drama series featuring Downton Abbey and Sherlock, is seeking a new national sponsor.

Ralph Lauren is completing a three-year sponsorship of Masterpiece and is not renewing. Masterpiece is also sponsored by Viking River Cruises.

"We are excited about bringing this opportunity to the marketplace," said Suzanne Zellner, VP of sales, sponsorship group for public television at WGBH. "Last year's season of Downton Abbey reached over 25 million viewers, a passionate and loyal audience that supports the sponsors who help bring them this outstanding content. We expect this final season to be an even bigger success, followed by more great drama on Masterpiece."

Masterpiece is produced by WGBH-TV, Boston. Downton Abbey’s sixth and final season premieres in January. The series also will be launching a new show Indian Summers.