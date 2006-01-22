Masterminds a Firm Go For Fall

New Line TV has cleared syndicated off-Court TV series, Masterminds, in more than 60% of the country, according to New Line, including 18 of the top 20 markets and all of the top 10.

The series is a firm go for a fall 2006 launch.

Stations clearing it include 10 Fox O&O's, duopolies WNYW/WWOR New York and WFLD/WPWR among them; Cox stations in Atlanta, Orlando, PIttsburgh, and Charlotte; as well as stations owned by CBS, Sunbeam, Granite, and Hearst, and the WB100-plus group of primarily cable channels programmed as WB affiliates in markets without a broadcast affiliate.

The weekly Masterminds looks at "intriguing" crimes and the pros who catch the future cons--"How do 'perfect plans' get formed? How do 'can’t miss' heists go wrong?" that sort of thing.

The show is being sold on a straight barter basis, which means stations give up national ad time in the show rather than ponying up cash.

