Master Exits ABC Domain

The One is not the only low-rated ABC reality show that won't be showing its face on ABC again.

Master of Champions, the hour reality competition that has been running to scarce audiences Thursday at 8 has run out of episodes in its order and won't be back, according to an ABC source.

It is being replaced by Grey's repeats in time period through the end of the summer, Big Day and Notes From the Underbelly get the slot when the fall season starts, with Greys at 9. It's last airing was July 20.

ABC is calling the show "on hiatus" while it determines its future status. But after ratings that underperformed canceled netlets, the show is history.

ABC only aired five episodes as it was. It had ordered six but didn't like the format of the first and changed it, airing only the subsequent installments, according to the source.