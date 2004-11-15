The Master Builders

New digs make two San Francisco stations state-of-the-artWhen KNTV moved to the Silicon Valley, it decided its new home should

reflect its location: one of the nation's premiere high-tech corridors. The

area's corporate parks boast leading digital drivers, from Apple to Cisco.

Now KNTV San Jose/San Francisco/Oakland's facility is as impressive as its

surroundings.

“The viewers here are tech-savvy, early adopters who have really good

TV sets,” says Jim Monroe, KNTV vice president, creative services and

programming. “Our picture is softer and fuzzier because of our old facility.

But beginning Nov. 18, when we open our new facility, it'll be

sharper.”

The slick look is thanks to new equipment housed in the new

82,000-square-foot facility. KNTV, NBC's San Francisco affiliate, is moving,

with sister station KSTS San Jose, a Telemundo station, into a state-of-the-art

facility.

The two will work side by side in a digital news environment equipped

with Grass Valley Group NewsEdit nonlinear editing systems that pull news

content off Grass Valley Profile XP PVS1100 video servers capable of storing

300 hours of video.

“Our training on those systems is on-going,” says Monroe. “In the

end, we'll have a more flexible and faster newsgathering operation.”

KNTV began looking for a new home after NBC acquired it in May 2002.

Monroe says the station's existing home on the west side of downtown San Jose

wasn't up to standard for a top-market O&O station.

“Before the NBC acquisition, we served the Salinas/Monterey market.

But when we moved to the San Francisco market, we became bigger overnight,”

he says.

The move meant adding newscasts and staff, and soon, both stations

answered the demand for expansion and picture quality It became apparent to

management that the 1950s facility would not house 21st century concerns.

The new building, located four miles north of the old one, was purchased

last December. The goal was to get the station staff into a facility with

double the combined space that KNTV and KSTS had occupied. Along with the

digital editing gear came new digital master-control switchers. Two Sony 8000

switchers will be used—one in each station's control room. And two studios

will be used for nightly newscasts, with Sony BVP-900 studio cameras outfitted

with Canon HD lenses capturing the action.

While the cameras aren't high-def, the lenses are—which is just one

way the stations wwwwwnewscasts.

“We also had the set designed to be able to fit 16:9 TV screens,”

says Monroe, “and it's made of materials designed to withstand the scrutiny

of HD cameras.” The studio will also be outfitted with 16:9 monitors.

The changes extend beyond the facility's four walls.

For openers, new fiber connectivity will make it easier for the station

to send video around the plant as files. But that connectivity also reaches 50

miles north to the station's San Francisco and Oakland bureaus.

“We're calling it the virtual singular newsroom because the station

and bureaus might as well be sitting next to each other,” says Monroe.

“They can move content back and forth instantly over the DS3 line with 45

Mbps of bandwidth.”

The two stations' news departments will operate side by side.

“People in the newsroom will be gathered by function, not language,” he

explains. “There's a workflow economy to having a producer sit with

producers.”

He believes the station is lucky to be rebuilding its plant today, since

the digital technologies have matured both in standards and capabilities. That

allows them to design a building able to accommodate the demands of a major

U.S. media-company outlet.

“We were able to build a mailroom with X-ray equipment and an

air-handling system that is isolated from the rest of the building,” he

explains. “If any threats are airborne, it's contained at the

source.”

For now, Monroe and the station's employees will focus on settling

into a new home over the next month, reveling in what he is happy to call “a

livable work environment.”