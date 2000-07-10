Massachusetts open-access truce
A truce in the open-access fight has been called in Massachusetts. AT & T and the Massachusetts Coalition for Consumer Choice and Competition on the Internet last week announced a deal requiring AT & T to provide state broadband customers a choice of unaffiliated Internet providers-first under a three-town pilot program and later on a statewide basis.
The deal also calls for the coalition to cease its campaign to put ISP choice on the state ballot in November.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.