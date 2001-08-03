Mass. property-access law unconstitutional
A Suffolk County judge ruled unconstitutional a Massachusetts law forbidding
apartment and building owners from granting exclusive access to one
telecommunications-service provider. The court found the law an illegal taking
of property.
Landlords are also fighting similar Federal Communications Commission access
rules.
Building owners -- along with incumbent local phone companies such as
BellSouth Corp. and Verizon Communications -- are hoping to relax those general
rules when they are re-examined this fall.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.