Mass. property-access law unconstitutional

A Suffolk County judge ruled unconstitutional a Massachusetts law forbidding

apartment and building owners from granting exclusive access to one

telecommunications-service provider. The court found the law an illegal taking

of property.

Landlords are also fighting similar Federal Communications Commission access

rules.

Building owners -- along with incumbent local phone companies such as

BellSouth Corp. and Verizon Communications -- are hoping to relax those general

rules when they are re-examined this fall.