Mass. LP Gets CBS Affil

CBS and Meredith Broadcasting Corp. have signed an affiliation agreement for the Springfield-Holyoke, Mass., market.

Meredith bought a religious low-power station from Trinity Broadcasting Network there, call letters WSHM pending, which it plans to have up and running by the first of next year, according to a Meredith spokesman.

At that time, Comcast Corp. will switch from importing Meredith CBS affiliate WFSB-TV Hartford, Conn., into the market -- it has had no resident CBS affiliate -- and begin carrying the LPTV in the Springfield side of the hyphenated market (Charter will carry it to the Holyoke folk).

WSHM will be operated by WFSB-TV, which is headed by vice president and general manager Elden Hale.