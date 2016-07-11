Maryland Viewers Get A Novelty: Maryland TV

Comcast subscribers in far western Maryland soon may be able to watch TV news from their home state.

U.S. Rep. John Delaney says the cable company has agreed to bring Maryland TV to subscribers in Garrett County, where a blip in FCC law prevents most people from receiving in-state programming, the Associated Press reports.

The county's location puts it in the Pittsburgh television market, meaning most viewers see local news from Pennsylvania, rather than from affiliates in Maryland or Washington.

Delaney, a Maryland Democrat, said in a statement Monday that Comcast will make local news programs from Baltimore’s CBS O&O WJZ and WMAR, Scripps’ ABC affiliate, available on its Xfinity On Demand service.

The availability of in-state programing also makes it easier for Maryland politicians to reach voters with political ads.