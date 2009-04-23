Mary Matalin Joins CNN

CNN said Thursday that Republican strategist Mary Matalin has joined the network as a political contributor.



Matalin will appear on The Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360 and State of the Union, among other shows.



She has been an assistant to former President George W. Bush and counselor to former Vice President Dick Cheney. She is also the wife of Democratic strategist and frequent CNN contributor James Carville, with whom she will appear twice monthly on State of the Union, CNN's Sunday show.



Their first teaming will be April 26.