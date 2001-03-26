Mary Beth Richards, Special counsel, FCC reform

B. April 19, 1957, Arlington, Va.; B.A., theater arts, Virginia Tech, 1979; J.D., Catholic University, 1982; trademark examining attorney, U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, 1983-84; attorney, FCC Private Radio Bureau, 1984-86; attorney, Common Carrier Bureau, 1986-89; chief, Common Carrier Bureau Enforcement Division, 1989-91; chief, Field Operations Bureau Enforcement Division, 1991-94; special counsel, Commission for Reinventing Government, and deputy chief, Cable Services Bureau; 1994-95; deputy chief, Common Carrier Bureau, 1995-97; FCC deputy managing director, 1997-2000; deputy chief, Common Carrier Bureau, August-November 2000; FCC deputy managing director, November 2000-February 2001, current position since February; m. Jack Richards, Nov. 24, 1990; son, Calvin (9).