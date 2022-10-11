‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Gets Second Season
Animated series features Lunella and her T-Rex on the Lower East Side of New York
Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The series premieres February 10 on Disney Channel, and then streams on Disney Plus. Disney shared the news at New York Comic Con.
Based on Marvel's comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York. Equipped with Devil's fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.
Diamond White voices Lunella. Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer and Sasheer Zamata are also in the voice cast.
Season one guest cast includes Pamela Adlon, Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Wesley Snipes and Maya Hawke.
Laurence Fishburne is an executive producer, along with Helen Sugland (both of Cinema Gypsy Productions) and Steve Loter. Raphael Saadiq is executive music producer. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.