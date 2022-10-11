‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Gets Second Season

Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The series premieres February 10 on Disney Channel, and then streams on Disney Plus. Disney shared the news at New York Comic Con.

Based on Marvel's comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings through time into present-day New York. Equipped with Devil's fierce loyalty and brawn, the loving support of her family and best friend Casey, Lunella sets out to protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

Diamond White voices Lunella. Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer and Sasheer Zamata are also in the voice cast.

Season one guest cast includes Pamela Adlon, Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Wesley Snipes and Maya Hawke.

Laurence Fishburne is an executive producer, along with Helen Sugland (both of Cinema Gypsy Productions) and Steve Loter. Raphael Saadiq is executive music producer. ■