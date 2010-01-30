Martore Named Gannett President/COO

Gannett

Executive VP/CFO Gracia Martore has been named president and COO of the company.

She'll continue to serve as CFO until a successor is named.

The move allows Martore to handle Gannett's

day-to-day operations, while Chairman/CEO Craig Dubow focuses on long-term

strategic planning.

"Gracia is an outstanding leader and business executive,"

said Dubow. "She has made enormous contributions to Gannett during her many

years here. She has tremendous financial skills and extensive knowledge of our

business operations. She's earned this opportunity and I couldn't be more

pleased that she will serve as our president and COO."

Gannettreported fourth quarter broadcasting revenue of $183.2 million in the

fourth quarter of last year this morning, a 13.9% decrease from the fourth

quarter of 2008.