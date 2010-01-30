Martore Named Gannett President/COO
Gannett
Executive VP/CFO Gracia Martore has been named president and COO of the company.
She'll continue to serve as CFO until a successor is named.
The move allows Martore to handle Gannett's
day-to-day operations, while Chairman/CEO Craig Dubow focuses on long-term
strategic planning.
"Gracia is an outstanding leader and business executive,"
said Dubow. "She has made enormous contributions to Gannett during her many
years here. She has tremendous financial skills and extensive knowledge of our
business operations. She's earned this opportunity and I couldn't be more
pleased that she will serve as our president and COO."
Gannettreported fourth quarter broadcasting revenue of $183.2 million in the
fourth quarter of last year this morning, a 13.9% decrease from the fourth
quarter of 2008.
