Martinez Takes Over WTVJ Miami

Manuel

Martínez, president and general manager of Telemundo station WSCV Miami, has been named president and general manager of WTVJ Miami. He succeeds Ardyth Diercks, who departed in late January, and starts immediately.

Manuel Abud, president of the Telemundo Station Group, will oversee Telemundo 51 until a replacement is named.

"Manny is a dynamic and experienced leader who has had tremendous success attracting viewers to Telemundo 51," said Valari Staab, president of parent NBC Owned Television Stations. "He possesses a strong understanding of the unique South Florida market, a key factor that will help guide NBC 6 to future growth, and I am confident he will make an outstanding addition to the team."

Prior to WSCV,

Martínez was general manager of Telemundo station WNJU New York for four years. He also was executive vice president of programming and production for the Telemundo network from 1997 to 2003.

"I am honored to have been selected to lead NBC 6, the very first station to air in Florida more than 60 years ago and one with a long and impressive history of broadcasting 'firsts' over the years," said Martínez. "It is also very exciting for me to now work directly with the NBC 6 team, a great group of professionals with whom I have had the pleasure of sharing a first-class broadcasting facility and resources while at Telemundo 51 and with whom I look forward to sharing the station's next level of success."

The struggling NBC station was nearly dealt to Post-Newsweek, though that deal fell apart at the tail end of 2008. NBC Owned Stations has put considerable resources into the station of late, including personnel and live vehicles.

A native of Cuba, Martínez brings more than 30 years of experience to WTVJ.