Martina McBride Performing At BFA's Golden Mike Awards

Country star Martina McBride has been added to the lineup for the Braodcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Awards.



She joins singer Melba Moore and journalist/humorist Mike Barnicle in fronting the awards Feb. 23 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.



This year's Golden Mike is going to Greater Media Chairman Peter Smyth and the Bordes family, which owns the media company.



The foundation raises money to help broadcasters who have fallen on hard times.