Martin: XM-Sirius Order Could Be Out Tuesday

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin said the text of the order approving the XM Satellite Radio-Sirius Satellite Radio merger could be out as early as Tuesday.

Martin told reporters the commission should be done with its part by Tuesday, but the timing would depend on when the other commissioners wrapped up their statements.

He added that if Sirius XM does not comply with the conditions imposed, the FCC's recourse could include license revocation.

Those conditions include capping prices, allowing outside manufacturers to produce radio receivers and setting aside spectrum for independent programmers, all of which the companies said they would do to get the deal done.