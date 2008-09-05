Martin: Wilmington Still a Go

At press time, Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin said the Wilmington, N.C., early switch to digital Monday (Sept. 8) is still expected to go off as planned.

"I think it is going to take place," he said in a conference call with reporters Friday. Martin added that the FCC was still watching tropical storm Hanna closely, but the storm was expected to have cleared out by then.

He said the commission would hold a meeting with the stakeholders Sunday morning and, if there was any need to change that decision, make the new call by 2 p.m.