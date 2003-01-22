Martin wants to revive family hour

New Orleans -- Federal Communications Commission member Kevin Martin

Tuesday called on the broadcast networks to bring back the family-viewing hour.

"Devote the first hour

of prime time to programs that parents and children

can enjoy together," Martin said at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' panel

session on family-friendly programming here.

"Give parents one hour, five days a week, when they can turn to broadcast

television with comfort, confidence and enthusiasm."

The original family-viewing hour was part of the National Association of

Broadcasters Code, which was shot down by the courts after it was challenged on

antitrust grounds in 1983.

"High-quality family-friendly programming is produced," Martin said, citing

ABC and Pax TV. All broadcasters "need to embrace it."

"It's a serious proposal meriting serious consideration," said fellow

commissioner and fellow panelist Michael Copps after the session. "It would be a

wonderful thing for the industry to move on it without the heavy hand of

government getting into the act."

Copps wants broadcasters to revive the entire code of conduct, but his

repeated appeals have failed to stir broadcasters.

Martin also said cable and satellite-TV operators should make themselves more

family-friendly.

They could offer tiers comprising only family-friendly programming, Martin

said. "Such a package might include ABC Family, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon,

Discovery [Channel], [The] History Channel, National Geographic [Channel], CNN [Cable News Network], Fox News [Channel], Food Network,

ESPN, C-SPAN, to name a few."

"Alternately, cable and DBS [direct-broadcast satellite] operators could offer programming in a more à la

carte fashion," Martin said. "They would permit parents to request not to

receive certain programming that is part of a package, and they could reimburse

the parents for that programming. Parents could then purchase additional

channels on an individual basis. The combined result would enable parents to

receive [and pay for] only that programming they are comfortable bringing into

their home."

TV teems with "more choices and excellent content," Martin said. "The viewing

picture nevertheless leaves much to be desired by parents seeking

family-friendly programming."

During the session, Copps said the concern about excessive violence and

indecency in programming is one more reason why the FCC should move slowly in

relaxing ownership restrictions that would lead to more stations in fewer

hands.

With consolidation comes more stations controlled

by "mega-programmers" and youth-obsessed advertisers far away from the communities that the stations

are supposed to serve.

"What do you think will trump," Copps asked, "their interest or the public

interest?"

Copps said he does not know what impact further media consolidation will have

on the amount of indecency and violence in programming or the availability of

family-friendly programming. But before the FCC votes on new rules this spring,

he added, "we ought to know a lot more about this connection than we do."

Copps said the FCC is

not interested in regulating content or even defining what family-friendly programming

is.

But through its ownership rules, he added, it can create an environment where

diversity and family-friendly programming can flourish.

For the sake of diversity, Copps said, the FCC should also give "serious

consideration" to a proposal that it mandate that the broadcast networks

set aside 25 percent of their prime-time schedule for programming in which they

had no financial interest.

Pushing the plan is a coalition of producers that feel that they cannot get

their programming into prime time without giving up interest in the programming

to the networks.

Copps said the proposal could be modified into a carve

out for "independently produced family-friendly programming."