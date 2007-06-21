Martin To Testify At Violence Hearing

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is scheduled to testify at a June 26 hearing on TV violence in the Senate Communications Subcommittee.

Also slated to testify, according to a committee source, are Tim Winter, who heads the Parents Television Council; attorney Laurence Tribe, who has been hired by the major communications associations to be their point person on content issues; and Fox programming chief Peter Liguori, as well asDr. Dale Kunkel, Professor at the University of Arizona; and. Jeff J. McIntyre or the American Psychological Association.





Martin will lead off the morning hearing, which stems in part from an FCC report to Congress that concluded TV had gotten more violent, studies showed that that violence affected children, and that the FCC was ready to regulate violence if Congress gave it the authority.