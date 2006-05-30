Martin Tees Up Multicast Must-Carry
Some key issues may finally start moving at the FCC now that it stands to have a full complement of commissioners by next month.
Lacking a fifth commissioner--and third Republican--FCC Chairman Kevin Martin last month reiterated to broadcasters at their national convention that he supported multicast must-carry, but could not yet move on that feeling without five commisioners in place.
The fifth, vacant, seat was filled late Friday with the confirmation of Robert McDowell, a former phone company lobbyist.
Now that he has that fifth, an industry source close to the chairman says Martin could schedule a vote on multicast must-carry as early as next month. McDowell could be in place by the end of the week.
According to an FCC source, Martin is circulating a notice of proposed rulemaking mandating multicast must-carry as well as seeking comment on how to implement the obligation, which would come after the February 2009 switch to digital, and dealing with such issues as signal downconversion--"signal degradation"--and who should bear the cost for set-top boxes, cable operators or subscribers.
One source familiar with the workings of the FCC said that the 2-2 tie at the commission has been a major, bottleneck, and that Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps' statements about the lack of agenda items to consider, including in this week's B&C cover story, may have helped spur the swift action on multicast carriage once the McDowell nomination was confirmed, and could prompt even more movement. "I think you will see a number of things happen," the source said.
Martin had been the lone dissenter in a February 2005 decision reaffirming the FCC's conclusion that Congress had meant to grant broadcasters only mandatory cable carriage of a digital replication of their primary analog signal, not all the programming that could fit on their DTV channel.
Martin had called "a missed opportunity," the failure of must-carry to gain traction in Washington--specifically on a DTV hard date bill and more recently as part of a rewrite of the telecom bill," but had said he did not expect to push a revisit of the issue in his commission until an open seat on the five-member panel was filled.
If Martin does believe he could have three votes for multicast must-carry, the news will be music to the ears of relatively new--since November--National Association of Broadcasters President David Rehr, and a sour note for the cable industry, which already faces a Martin-backed effort promoting a la carte cable.
The two Democrats, who both voted against granting multicast-must carry are still on the commission, while the Republican chairman, Michael Powell, and commisssion, Kathleen Abernathy, have since left.
Religious TV stations, and the Christian Coalition, the latter a strong backer of Martin on the crackdown on indecency, have also been strong in their support of multicasting must-carry, arguing, as the coalition did in an alert to members last fall, that religious stations might not lose out. "Without this 'Multicast/Must-carry' law," hte coalition argued, "the cable and satellite companies could possibly not add new Christian channels."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.