Martin to Speak at National Show

New Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin is scheduled to appear April 5 at 9:30 a.m. (PST) at the National Show in San Francisco.

Martin's presentation at general session will be the FCC chief's first appearance before the annual cable and telecommunications industry event.

The NCTA's announcement today is a bit of a scheduling change due to Martin's recent promotion from commissioner to chairman. Martin had been scheduled to appear at an NTCA "public policy luncheon" in a panel discussion format. Instead, Martin will be interviewed one-on-one by Fox News Channel business reporter Stuart Varney.

The Martin interview will immediately precede Varney's panel interview with Glenn Britt, chairman & CEO Time Warner Cable; Rob Glaser, chairman & CEO RealNetworks, Inc.; Len Lauer, president & COO, Sprint Corporation; and Jim Robbins, president & CEO, Cox Communications, Inc.