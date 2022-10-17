Martin Short, Shania Twain, David Alan Grier In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Anniversary Cast
‘30th Celebration’ on ABC December 15, H.E.R. plays Belle
Martin Short, Shania Twain and David Alan Grier are in the cast for Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which airs on ABC December 15. Short will play Lumiere, Twain portrays Mrs. Potts and Grier will play Cogsworth. The film is a mix of live action and animated.
Also joining the cast are Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.
As was previously announced, H.E.R. portrays Belle, Josh Groban plays the Beast, Joshua Henry is Gaston and Rita Moreno is the narrator.
The two-hour special will tape in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.
Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special and Hamish Hamilton is set to direct.
Beauty and the Beast came out in 1992.
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Executive producers are Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft and Katy Mullan. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
