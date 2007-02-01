Martin Says FCC Will Enforce Net-Neutrality Conditions

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin told the Senate Commerce Committee Thursday that he did not undercut the AT&T/Bell South merger with a statement he issued at the time.

Chairman Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) said that the joint statement of Martin and Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate suggested that "if the decision had been yours, you might not have adopted some of the conditions," and that they did not intend to stand by the deal.

Martin said that they didn't mean they wouldn't stand by the deal. He said the FCC would enforce conditions, like network neutrality, which the companies volunteered to accept, but that that enforcement would not change commission rules, and that the commission would not then necessarily apply, as a matter of policy, those conditions to others.