Martin Pushes for More N.J. News on WWOR-TV

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin said he believed WWOR-TV New York would probably have to commit to quantifiable increases in local news serving its New Jersey market of license.

The FCC held a hearing last month on complaints that the station was not delivering that news, which was a condition of Fox's ownership of the station license.

The chairman said it appears that the station did not meet requirements to deliver that news, and the commissioners would have to decide how to address that.

Fox has argued that it is serving its market.