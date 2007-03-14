Martin To Provide Update on Payola, Williams Investigations

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has committed to an update on the status of Armstrong Williams' pay-for-play and payola investigations within the next 30 days.



That was at the request of House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman John Dingell



Martin provided some of that update on the Williams investigation during a House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee hearing Wednesday. He said that seven of the 12 parties investigated had responded that they had not carried the programs in question. Conservative commentator Williams was paid by the Department of Education to promote its "no child left behind" policy.

Investigations into the others continues, he told lawmakers.