Martin opposes mandated ISP access

Neither cable nor telephone broadband services should be forced to carry

unaffiliated Internet-service providers, Federal Communications Commission member Kevin Martin said

Thursday.

Frustrated by what he sees as overdue decisions on several broadband-related

proceedings, Martin called on his four colleagues to vote on the issues by the

end of the year.

"Industry conditions cry out for answers," Martin told the annual telecommunications

conference of the Practicing Law Institute and the Federal Communications Bar.

Prolonged uncertainty over competitive issues leads investors to withhold

capital needed to relieve debt, make equipment purchases and speed deployment,

he said.

"The commission should make as its top priority new investment and deployment

of advanced network infrastructure," he said.

Telephone digital subscriber lines should be freed from current unbundling

requirements, just as tentative rules allow for cable modems, he added.

Both cable and telephone broadband-transmission services that sign private

carriage deals with other ISPs tentatively should be required to offer the same

transmission services as they do to its own ISP affiliates, Martin said.

The nondiscrimination requirement should sunset in two or three years, he

added.