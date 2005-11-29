Martin Names FCC Katrina Panel Chair

Former National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Nancy J. Victory will head an FCC panel that will review the impact of Hurricane Katrina on communications networks.

The panel will be composed of public safety and communications industry officials. It will make recommendations to the FCC regarding ways to improve disaster preparedness, network reliability, and communication among first responders.

In a statement, FCC Chairman Kevin Martin praised Victory as particularly well qualified to lead the panel. “We must review the disaster’s affect on the infrastructure and determine ways to minimize such destruction in the future.”

Victory, a partner at Washington law firm Wiley Rein & Fielding, is the former assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The NTIA advises President Bush on telecommunications policy and manages federal government spectrum.