Martin meets with family-hour backers

Representatives of pro-family groups met with Federal Communications Commission member Kevin Martin Wednesday to talk about cleaning up prime-time TV, including reinstituting the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. family hour.

The Family Research Council, the Culture and Family Institute, the Parents Television Council, the Salvation Army and the American Association of Christian Schools were among the groups cited in a release praising Martin for the meeting.

At the National Association of Television Programming Executives' convention in January, Martin pointed to a coarsening of TV programming, saying the FCC needed to do more and calling for the return of the family viewing hour and for family-friendly programming tiers or a la carte offerings on cable and satellite.

Martin's office confirmed the meeting but had no comment on the release, which Martin had not seen.

Penny Nance, president of Kids First Coalition, which issued the release, said, "Our position on the family hour is growing within the FCC and we're cautiously optimistic."

Commissioner Michael Copps has also been an advocate of a "voluntary code of conduct," which he advocated at the NATPE show during the same family-programming forum attended by Martin.