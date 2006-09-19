Martin Launches IG Investigation of Missing Studies

As promised, FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is investigating two reports on media ownership--radio and TV--that were created at the FCC but never released.

In a letter to Senator Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), Martin said that he was making the second report available on the FCC Web site. He also said he would include that report, a 2003 study of radio ownership, as part of the open localism and media ownership proceedings. He did the same with the initial 2004 TV report.

Martin initially said he himself would investigate why the study had not been released before, but has now agreed to let the FCC's Inspector General look at both, per Boxer's request.

"I want to assure you that I, too, am concerned about what happened to these two draft reports," he said. "I have asked the Inspector General of the FCC to conduct an investigation into what happened to these draft documents and will cooperate fully with him."

Both were released under former chairman Michael Powell, and Martin says he knew of neither reports existence.