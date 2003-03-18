Martin, GOP commissioners differ on interpretation

There is a major disagreement among Republican members of the Federal

Communications Commission over how to interpret Congress' mandate to review

commission rules.

Commissioner Kevin Martin, in a dissent from a report on the biennial review

of telecommunications rules, took a more deregulatory view of the "necessary to

the public interest" standard for retaining FCC rules than the other Republican

commissioners.

This could become an issue in the current biennial review of

broadcast-ownership regulations, also part of the congressionally mandated

review stemming from the 1996 Telecommunications Act. The FCC is currently

deciding which broadcast-ownership rules are necessary to the public interest

and which are not.

The biennial telecommunications report, dated Dec. 31, was released Monday

along with the eight-page partial dissent from Martin.

The disagreement turns on the meaning of the word "necessary" in Section 11

of the 1996 Telecommunications Act. That is the provision that requires the FCC

to review its rules with an eye toward jettisoning those that are "no longer

necessary in the public interest."

The majority, saying it wanted to spell out its reading of the word for the

first time, interpreted necessary as "useful, meaningful and appropriate,"

rather than restrictive to only those rules that are absolutely essential.

Martin, in contrast, calling the majority reading "untenable" and interpreted

"necessary" as "indispensable."

Both cited court cases supporting their readings.