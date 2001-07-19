Martin endorses indecency restraints

New Republican FCC Commissioner Kevin Martin said Thursday he prefers that industry take the lead cleaning up radio and TV broadcasts but the agency should not shirk its duty to enforce indecency restrictions.

"Industry has a responsibility to be aware of the impact created by what goes out over the airwaves," he said. Martin said he has decided whether the FCC should stop requiring indecency complaints to be accompanied by tapes or transcript as suggested by Democratic Commissioner Gloria Tristani.

"We need to lessen the burden consumers face in raising legitimate concerns without imposing heavy burdens on the industry. There's a lot that can be done in the area of industry self-regulation," he said.

To break roadblocks to the Digital TV rollout, he said the FCC should press to resolve technical disputes such as incompatibility between digital TV sets and cable service.