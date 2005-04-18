Martin Bows Out of NAB Breakfast
New Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin will not be sitting down at the chairman's breakfast with National Association of Broadcasters president Eddie Fritts Tuesday.
Following a very abbreviated appearance at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention three weeks ago, the industry had been looking for Martin's first major remarks as chairman at this Week's National Association of Broadcasters' convention in Las Vegas.
But Martin told NAB he could not make it for personal reasons. Martin's father died recently.
