Martin Assistant Exits
Brian Marriott, special assistant to FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, has exited after over five years as an assistant to Martin and Chairman Michael Powell before that.
He will become the publicity director at the AARP in Washington and says the TV business has not heard the last from him, since he will be looking to set up interviews and media opportunies to pitch AARP positions and issues, particularly in the run-up to the elections.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.