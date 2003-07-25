Martin aide joins White House staff

Daniel Gonzalez will take on interim media legal-advising and press duties

for Federal Communications Commission member Kevin Martin after special adviser

Emily Willeford was named special assistant to senior White House advisor Karl

Rove.

Gonzalez, who is also Martin’s common-carrier aide, is tackling multiple

duties due to Willeford’s departure and the maternity leave of media aide

Catherine Bohigian.

If not for Washington’s traditional August siesta, things might be getting

hectic in Martin’s office, which is also seeking a replacement for former

confidential assistant Ginger Clark.