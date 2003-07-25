Martin aide joins White House staff
Daniel Gonzalez will take on interim media legal-advising and press duties
for Federal Communications Commission member Kevin Martin after special adviser
Emily Willeford was named special assistant to senior White House advisor Karl
Rove.
Gonzalez, who is also Martin’s common-carrier aide, is tackling multiple
duties due to Willeford’s departure and the maternity leave of media aide
Catherine Bohigian.
If not for Washington’s traditional August siesta, things might be getting
hectic in Martin’s office, which is also seeking a replacement for former
confidential assistant Ginger Clark.
