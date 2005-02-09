Martin Advisor Joins Fox
A former staffer for Republican FCC member Kevin Martin has gone Hollywood.
Elizabeth Biley Andrion has joined the Fox TV Stations in L.A. as VP, legal affairs.
She was briefly a principal advisor to Martin on media issues. Before that, she was a regulatory attorney in San Francisco representing energy companies and telcos before the California Public Utilities Commission.
California will be a homecoming of sorts for Andrion, who got her BA from Berkeley.
