Martin Advisor Joins Fox

A former staffer for Republican FCC member Kevin Martin has gone Hollywood.

Elizabeth Biley Andrion has joined the Fox TV Stations in L.A. as VP, legal affairs.

She was briefly a principal advisor to Martin on media issues. Before that, she was a regulatory attorney in San Francisco representing energy companies and telcos before the California Public Utilities Commission.

California will be a homecoming of sorts for Andrion, who got her BA from Berkeley.