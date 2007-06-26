Martin Absent From TV Violence Hearing
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin did not testify at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on TV violence Tuesday..
Senator Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), who was chairing the meeting, said Martin's infant son, William, was in the hospital in intensive care..
William, Martin's second son, was born last week..
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.