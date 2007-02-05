Martials Arts and Poker Kick Up Ion Media Networks

MyNetworkTV isn't the only network looking to punch up its programming with martial arts



Ion Media Networks (comprising the former Paxson TV stations) has struck a deal with Bodog Entertainment for programming including mixed martial arts series, BodogFight and Calvin Ayre Wildcard Poker. Both shows will likely be late night programs.



Starting on February 13, Ion will run the fights on Tuesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m., replacing paid programming. The poker show has not been slated yet, but is expected to launch sometime later this year.

The new shows will debut on the analog network, but some Bodog programming will be available for the digital multicast channels Ion plans to program.

Ion got a big boost earlier this month when Citadel agreed to partner with NBC on the netlet.