Martha Version of Apprentice Set

Once she’s out of jail, NBC will launch The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in prime time in the same format it uses for the Donald Trump version of the NBC hit.

NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff Zucker, Executive Producer Mark Burnett, and Trump announced the new show in a joint press conference today.

In Stewart's show, like the Donald Trump-version of The Apprentice, will be looking for an executive to work for her company, Martha Stewart Omnimedia, so the show will be less about the crafts and domestic arts that helped catapult Stewart to fame than the business that grew out of it.

No scheduling was announced, but Trump has signed on for two more cycles past this one, the third, that’s now on the air.

Zucker says work could start on the show while Stewart is still under house arrest (convicted for lying to federal investigators about a stock trade, Stewart is in prison until March, on house arrest through August); Burnett wouldn’t say when he will start shooting the show. A 27-city casting tour for Trump and Stewart is under way.

Burnett said gardening and all of the other Stewart arts may come into play as Stewart searches for a new executive.

Zucker said it’s possible he’ll alternate Trump and Stewart versions of the show. “It’s a very simple format,” Burnett said, explaining that the new winner will be able to lead Stewart’s new forays into other business ventures, television and publishing.



Stewart will not use Trump's trademark "You're fired," instead coming up with her own catchphrase.